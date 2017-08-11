“I have never felt that good in my life”: Dr Pallavi Sharma

For more than 20 years, she looked after her two son, husband and Patients with all dedication. But now she has discovered her new self. GP turned Actress Dr. Pallavi Sharma says lt is just beautiful and I have never felt that good in life.





Pallavi Sharma explains look, I have been a career woman but finding what makes you happy is just divine.





Few months back her old friend from Delhi who lives in New Zeeland called and asked if she would like to work in a movie. With all the support from her sons and husband Pallavi was up for auditions.





But that was the easy part, once selected for the role Pallavi froze in front of the camera. However, initial hiccups didnt stop her journey.





She has successfully played the role of Thakurain Maya Devi in Hindi film Pareshan Parinde which is scheduled to release later this year.













