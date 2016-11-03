SBS हिन्दी

"मैं समाज के लिए लड़ूंगा" : काउंसलर इंताज खान

SBS हिन्दी

Cr Intaj Khan

Cr Intaj Khan Source: Indian Sun

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 4 November 2016 at 11:21am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Victorian Council elections have seen unprecedented number of Indian origin candidates however only one India born candidate could make it to the council.Cr. Intaj Khan contested from Wyndham Councils Harrison ward, despite a lot of opposition from a section Cr Khan Claims he won because of the work he has done for his electorates.Here is a candid talk with Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj where Cr Intaj Khan says he was thinking of withdrawing from election due to racial targeting.

Published 3 November 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 4 November 2016 at 11:21am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां