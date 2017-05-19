ICJ verdict: Is it a temporary victory for Jadhav?

In the order statement ICJ President Ronny Abraham said, The decision to stay Jadhavs execution pending ICJ hearing is unanimous. The court also observed, It considers that the mere fact that Mr. Jadhav is under a death sentence and might therefore be executed is sufficient to demonstrate the existence of a risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India.





Smita Sharma, New Delhi based senior Journalist and expert on India-Pakistan issues says, Lets not be over joyed by the ICJ ruling and move forward one step at a time to save Jadhavs life.



















