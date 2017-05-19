SBS हिन्दी

ICJ verdict: Is it a temporary victory for Jadhav?

Kulbhushan Jadhav Protest (INDIA)

Kulbhushan Jadhav Protest (INDIA) Source: PTI

Published 19 May 2017 at 4:17pm, updated 19 May 2017 at 4:24pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
An 11 judge bench of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav an Indian national convicted of spying by Pakistani military court until further notice.

In the order statement ICJ President Ronny Abraham said, The decision to stay Jadhavs execution pending ICJ hearing is unanimous. The court also observed, It considers that the mere fact that Mr. Jadhav is under a death sentence and might therefore be executed is sufficient to demonstrate the existence of a risk of irreparable prejudice to the rights claimed by India.

Smita Sharma, New Delhi based senior Journalist and expert on India-Pakistan issues says, Lets not be over joyed by the ICJ ruling and move forward one step at a time to save Jadhavs life.

 





