If you want to be a Council Candidate in Victoria, Here is…

Published 9 September 2016 at 4:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
In case you are thinking of being a candidate in Council General Elections, SBS Hindi has tried to understand the whole process.Lawson Fletcher, Senior Communication Officer at Victorian Electoral Commission explains what is important to know and how commission can help to understand the system.
