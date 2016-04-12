SBS हिन्दी

भारत की अदालत ने जारी किया मसूद अज़हर का वारंट!

Published 12 April 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

A special Indian court based in Mohali issued the 'open-ended non-bailable warrant' against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf, main handlers Kashif Jaan and Shaid Latif for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with JeM terrorists for carrying out a terror strike on the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot. Senior Journalist of Indian National Daily Dainik Jagran Mr. Neelu Ranjan told Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj.

