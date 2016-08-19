SBS हिन्दी

"India makes 60 percent of footy than why can't we play it": Sudip Chakraborty

SBS हिन्दी

Sudip Chakraborty, Community Engagement Officer with AFL Victoria and Essendon Football Club.

Source: SBS Hindi, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 6:17pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 3:19pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

AFL Victoria and Essendon Football club are trying to engage multicultural communities for few years, however, this time, they have appointed a new community engagement officer Sudip Chakraborty. Sudip Chakraborty himself is hardcore fan an outstanding player of footy. He explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj how his new role will bring AFL Victoria and Essendon Football Club closer to multicultural communities.

Published 19 August 2016 at 6:17pm, updated 22 August 2016 at 3:19pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A few years back a young boy Sudip Chakraborty from India came in contact with Footy. Since then his love towards footy been so contagious that because of his efforts almost 8,000 Indian footy players are actively participating in arguably most loved outdoor game of Australia.



Seeing the effort, enthusiasm, and dedication in expanding the base of the game in India,
AFL Victoria
and
Essendon Football Club
have now roped him as Community engagement officer.

AFL Sudip Chakraborty at SBS HINDI
Source: SBS Hindi, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj


In his new role, Sudip Chakraborty will strengthen the support base of AFL among multicultural communities and especially keeping a curious eye on Indian Australians.

sudip Chakraborty AFL Victoria
Source: SBS Hindi, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj


Sudip argues that footy is such an interesting game that it can not only teach you a healthy way of life but also refines positive can do attitude. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां