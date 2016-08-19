"India makes 60 percent of footy than why can't we play it": Sudip Chakraborty

A few years back a young boy Sudip Chakraborty from India came in contact with Footy. Since then his love towards footy been so contagious that because of his efforts almost 8,000 Indian footy players are actively participating in arguably most loved outdoor game of Australia.











Seeing the effort, enthusiasm, and dedication in expanding the base of the game in India, AFL Victoria and Essendon Football Club have now roped him as Community engagement officer.





Source: SBS Hindi, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj





In his new role, Sudip Chakraborty will strengthen the support base of AFL among multicultural communities and especially keeping a curious eye on Indian Australians.





