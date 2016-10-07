India moves up 16 points on Global Competitive Index

India moves up in GCI Source: GettyImages/Fanatic Studio
Published 7 October 2016 at 6:07pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 4:27pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
India has moved up 16 places on the Global Competitive Index. This is the second year in a row whereby India has made these strides thereby reaching the 39th position from 71st in just two years. We spoke to Chief Economist with the Phd Chamber of Commerce Dr S.P. Sharma to know more.
