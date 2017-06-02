SBS हिन्दी

India -Russia sign New Deal to Build 2 Units Of Kudankulam N-Plant

Narendra Modi(PM INDIA), Vladimir Putin (President Russia)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (SBS Hindi-PIB) Source: PIB

Published 2 June 2017 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

India and Russia have signed a pact to jointly build the last two units of the Kudankulam nuclear reactor. Making the announcement during his joint statement with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the seven-decade India-Russia ties, which he said, has stood the "test of time". New Delhi based senior Journalist Pranay Upadhay explains the meaning and impact of these deals.

