भारतीय-ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ने बनाया रोबो-डॉक्टर

Dr. Nao

NWRH ICU nurse Trudy Segger, Brainary's director Hugh Kingsley, principle researcher Dr. Balaji Bikshandi, clinical nurse consultant Bobby Wescombe. Source: Supplied

Published 11 May 2017 at 4:32pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 2:59pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

तस्मानिया के बर्नी हॉस्पिटल में एक रोबॉट घूमता दिखता है. चार एक फुट का यह रोबॉट असाधारण है क्योंकि एक डॉक्टर है. इसका नाम है डॉ. नेओ. और इसे बनाने वाली टीम का मुखिया है एक भारतीय. डॉ. नेओ असल में डॉ. बालाजी बिकशांदी के दिमाग की उपज है.

