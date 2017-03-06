Available in other languages

Indian-Australian seniors planning to celebrate Holi with a dance-drama





Holi is a Hindu festival celebrated during spring season.





Throughout the world it is also known as the ‘festival of colours’.





Nalin Sharda, Committee Member, Northern Region Indian Senior's Association (Vic.) Inc. (http://www.nrisa.org/) says that “In Hindu tradition, Holi festival signifies the victory of good over evil.”





“When we moved to Australia this festive day also meant a day to meet others, play and laugh, and eat,” adds Nalin.











This year NRISA is going to celebrate Holi with a dance drama on Holika Dahan (हॊलिका दहन).





Nalin says that on 12th March 2017 from 2.00 -4.00 pm, Natyadarpan Indian Theatre Academy will present a Holi dance-drama at the McCubbin Room, The Centre Ivanhoe, Upper Heidelberg Rd, Ivanhoe.





Nalin says that the dance-drama is with a Bollywood twist.





“It is the story of two Indian-Australian sisters who have very different feelings about Holi,” adds Nalin.





In case, people won’t be able to attend the 12th March event, Nalin says they can enjoy a free Solo Performance.





This performance titled "Expression" by Natyadarpan Indian Theatre Academy will be held on 10th March 2017 from 7.00-9.00 pm at Chandler Theatre Isaac Rd, Keysborough.





Nalin adds that “Be it India or Australia, no Holi celebration is complete without a Bollywood song.”





