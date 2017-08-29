SBS हिन्दी

Indian Australian university lecturer and social entrepreneur opts for electoral Politics

SBS हिन्दी

Jasvinder Sidhu

Jasvinder Sidhu Source: Supplied

Published 29 August 2017 at 4:57pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A university lecturer by profession Jasvinder Sidhu says that he is stepping forward to raise issues of Indian community in Victorian.

Jasvinder sidhu is known for his social campaigns and community based projects among Indian Australians in Victoria. He claims to run food programs for the homeless youth and disadvantaged families in Melbournes west.

 





