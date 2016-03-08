INDIAN BUDGET 2016..........

Arnu Jaitly, Indian Finance Minister Source: GOI (PIB)
Published 8 March 2016 at 3:42pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
India Finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a largely pro-poor budget, increasing social spending and farm credit in a bid to revive the rural economy without over-spending. In his second full Budget, the finance minister sent out an unambiguous signal: despite electoral setbacks and an aggressive Opposition, the government remained firm on reforms.Senior Economic Affairs Expert Harshvardhan Tripathi explains what it means for common person and Industry.
Published 8 March 2016 at 3:42pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share