Indian Govt sets up a Multi Lingual Help Line for Tourists

The 24x7 Toll Free Multi-Lingual Tourist Help Line is launched in 12 International Languages namely, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese Portuguese, Russian and Spanish including Hindi & English.





This service is available on toll free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 and operational 24X7 (365 days in a year) offering a "multi-lingual helpdesk".





The objective of this multi-lingual helpline is to provide information relating to travel and tourism in India to the domestic and international tourists.





The helpline also advises callers during the times of distress, if any, while travelling in India and alerts the concerned authorities, if required.





This is a unique endeavour by Government of India which gives the foreign tourists a sense of safety and security during their travel in India.













