Indian Govt sets up a Multi Lingual Help Line for Tourists

Multi Lingual Help Line For Tourists in India

24 X7 Toll free Multi Lingual Help Line For Tourists in India Source: CG Melbourne

Published 23 December 2016 at 11:37am, updated 23 December 2016 at 12:01pm
By Anita Barar
भारत सरकार ने वहाँ पर्यटकों की सहायता के लिये 24 घंटों की एक बहुभाषीय हेलप लाइन की शुरुवात की है। मेलबर्न में कांउसल जनरल सुश्री मणिका जैन, अनीता बरार के साथ बातचीत करते हुये इस की जानकारी दे रही हैं। सुनिये ...

The 24x7 Toll Free Multi-Lingual Tourist Help Line is launched in 12 International Languages namely, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese Portuguese, Russian and Spanish including Hindi & English.

This service is available on toll free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 and operational 24X7 (365 days in a year) offering a "multi-lingual helpdesk".

The objective of this multi-lingual helpline is to provide information relating to travel and tourism in India to the domestic and international tourists.

The helpline also advises callers during the times of distress, if any, while travelling in India and alerts the concerned authorities, if required.

This is a unique endeavour by Government of India which gives the foreign tourists a sense of safety and security during their travel in India.





