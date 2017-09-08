SBS हिन्दी

Indian Media reacts on political lines after murder of one of their own

Indian Media Protests Murder of Journalist Gauri Lankesh

Indian Media Protests Murder of Journalist Gauri Lankesh Source: Harshvardhan Tripathi

Published 8 September 2017 at 6:17pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
After the killing of Journalist Gauri Lankesh there were protests in several Indian cities, including the capital, Delhi.

Indian Media struggles to find credibility after bitter confrontations on social media on political lines. Senior

An Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead in the southern state of Karnataka. She was found lying in a pool of blood on her doorstep in the city of Bangalore.

She was shot in the head and chest by gunmen who arrived by motorcycle. The motive for the crime was not clear.

Senior Political analyst Harshvardhan Tripathi explains why he is dismayed by current trend in Indian Media.

 





