Indian Media reacts on political lines after murder of one of their own

Indian Media struggles to find credibility after bitter confrontations on social media on political lines.





An Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead in the southern state of Karnataka. She was found lying in a pool of blood on her doorstep in the city of Bangalore.





She was shot in the head and chest by gunmen who arrived by motorcycle. The motive for the crime was not clear.





Senior Political analyst Harshvardhan Tripathi explains why he is dismayed by current trend in Indian Media.



















