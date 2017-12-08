आँखों के स्वास्थ्य के लिए सक्रीय संस्था : इंडियन विज़न इंस्टीट्यूट

India Vision Institute (IVI) is an independent, not-for-profit registered trust established in 2012, an initiative of the L V Prasad Eye Institute of Hyderabad and the Brien Holden Vision Institute, Sydney. It is focused on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education and technological development in Indian optometry to advance capacity in vision correction, and prevention of eye disease and blindness. One of its priorities is avoiding cases of “preventable” blindness through timely intervention, particularly in disadvantaged communities.





80% of what a child learns is through visual processing. Without good vision, a child cannot get a good education and this severely hinders their future opportunities. By providing spectacles through Eye See & I Learn, IVI aims to help them get good education, improve their quality of life and give them a chance for a good future.



