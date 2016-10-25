Indians in Cross Cultural Marriages Rejoice Celebrating Diwali

Daniel Mookhey and wife Tasmin Source: Supplied
Published 25 October 2016 at 7:02pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 11:54am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
भारतीय तो मनाते ही हैं दिवाली बड़े हर्षोल्लास के साथ , लेकिन आज आइये देखें कि जिन मूल भारतीयों ने किसी और संस्कृति का जीवन साथी चुना है वो कैसे मानते हैं दिवाली !इस एक्सक्लूसिव भेंटवार्ता में हमने बात की है NSW के पहले मूल भारतीय हिन्दू सांसद डेनियल मुखेय और उनकी पत्नी ट्समिन लॉयड के साथ।
