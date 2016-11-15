SBS हिन्दी

“Indians living abroad are ambassadors of Indian Culture and they should participate more with local communities”

Manmohan Vaidya, RSS

Manmohan Vaidya, RSS Source: SBS Hindi

Published 15 November 2016 at 5:12pm, updated 16 November 2016 at 11:51am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS and its workings had been interpreted in many a ways by reporters all over the world. However, what actually they believe and stand for, SBS Hindi tried to find out in a candid interview with Mr Manmohan Vaidya, Head of Media and communication cell of RSS.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports…………

