SBS हिन्दी

India's Repo Rate at 6 year low

SBS हिन्दी

Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee Source: Ravindra Boopathi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2016 at 7:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Reserve Bank of India has cut Repo Rate by 0.25%. The Repo Rate stands today at 6.25% which is the lowest in six years. We spoke to Associate Editor with Bankbazaar.com Avni Raja about these developments. This is the first policy announcement by RBI's new Governor Urjit Patel who took over from Raghuram Rajan.

Published 8 October 2016 at 7:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां