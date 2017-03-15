इंडिजेनस समुदाय के लेखकों और चित्रकारों द्वारा प्रस्तूत कहानियां

एबोरिजिनल और टोर्रेस स्ट्रेट आइलैंडर लेखकों और चित्रकारों द्वारा प्रस्तूत कहानियां हास्यपद उदास, नादानी और उल्लास से भरी, गंभीर तथा सोचने पर मजबूर करने वाली हैं.





आइये चलतें हैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंडिजेनस समुदाय के बच्चों के साहित्य की इस दुनिया में यहाँ के मूल निवासियों की नज़रिये के साथ.





आप जान पाएंगे इस समुदाय की वास्तविक स्तिथि को उन्ही के स्वर में.





Ambelin Kwaymullina पलयकू समुदाय से सम्बंधित एक एबोरिजिनल लेखक और चित्रकार हैं.





वह बताती हैं की इंडिजेनस समुदाय के लोगों के जीवन को समझने और जानने का सबसे बढ़िया तरिका उनके द्वारा अपने समुदाय पर लिखी कहानियां हैं.





“People are very aware now that in the past there’s been a lot of disrespectful learning and that they want a respectful way to connect. The best and the easiest way is to start connecting with Indigenous stories because stories that had been told by Indigenous people about Indigenous people are inherently in respectful space. It means Indigenous people have chosen what information they want to put in the public domain and they are telling these stories in their own voice. So I think that these narrative spaces are incredible spaces for people to come together.”





ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंडिजेनस लेखकों और चित्रकारों ने कई ऐसी पुस्तकें लिखी हैं जो पश्चिमी साहित्य की रचना-पद्धति की सीमाओं से आगे हैं.





यह पुस्तकें कला, दर्शनशास्त्र, संस्कृति, इतिहास, और भाषा के जरिये जितना बच्चों को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करती हैं उतना ही वयस्कों से भी बात करती हैं.





यह कहानियां दर्शाती हैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंडिजेनस समुदाय की दुनिया के भीतर प्रवेश करने के विविध मार्गों को, और यह तो बस बच्चों की कहानियों का नमूना भर सा ही है.





इस सूचि का कोई अंत नहीं है क्योंकि यह शुरआत भर है उस खोज की जो हमें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंडिजेनस समुदाय की विवधता में ले जाती है.





“Books for example like Maralinga , which was done by the Anangu people with Christobel Mattingley, is a book which is very much an art book and a history book, and a culture book as it is a picture book. So it captures a lot within those pages. There is other picture books that are the same, so books like Down the Hole which is published by IAD Press, which is a stolen generation story, and Tjarany Roughtail , which was published by Magabala books, which contains dreaming stories as well as kinship maps and cultural information, are just the most incredible cultural and historical tones captured in that story book.”





यह सारी पुस्तकें इंडिजेनस संस्कृति, नज़रिये और अनुभवों का खजाना सा हैं, जो लोगों से बातचीत करती हैं लिखित कहानियों और आश्चर्यजनक चित्रों द्वारा.





इंडिजेनस कहानियों की दुनियां को संवादात्मक बनाने का काम सा करती है इसमें इस्तेमाल परतदार और गहनता से भरी चित्रकारी.





“Art is such a universal language. It's a language that everybody can connect to and it's a visceral and visual language. It's a language that people have an immediate reaction to so I think art is so important and getting those stories across through art has always been a way, which Indigenous people have told our stories. So to be able to embody that in the picture book form, which can then be shown to so many people, because you have a physical book that can go everywhere, I think is a really amazing thing.”





ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंडिजेनस चित्रकारों में से एक हैं Bronwyn Bancroft जो की बेहद सफल लेखक, चित्रकार और कलाकार हैं. अपने काम के लिये वह पहली इंडिजेनस कलाकार हैं जिनको Dromkeen medal से समान्नित किया गया है.





इनके साथ ही चित्रकार Dub Leffler जिनकी पहली पुस्तक Once there was a boy को Deadly Awards के लिये चुना गया था और इंडिजेनस समुदाय के बच्चों के लिये बहुचर्चित और पुरस्कृत Neomad- कॉमिक्स की श्रृंखला के रचयिता.





“In children’s literature at the moment, and also in television programming at the moment, there are a lot of voices that aren’t being heard. So part of the challenge taken up by Indigenous writers and by other diverse writers is to really tackle that and to start telling our own stories and try and get those stories out there so people can connect with us through literature.”





बच्चों के लिये इंडिजेनस कहानियों की जरूरत के चलते विभिन्न इंडिजेनस दृष्टिकोण से प्रस्तूत अंकों में वृद्धि हुई है. इसमें शामिल हैं Yarning Strong और Waarda.





‘Waarda’ एक नूनगर शब्द है जिसका अर्थ है कहानी बाटना और Waarda श्रृंखला वेस्टर्न ऑस्ट्रेलिया स्तिथ एक परियोजना है जिसने इससे पहले एबोरिजिनल महिला लेखकों द्वारा महिलाओं और प्रथमिक स्कूल जाने वाले बच्चों के लिये लिखी कहानी संग्रह को भी प्रकाशित किया था.





दूसरी ओर Yarning Strong श्रृंखला एक राष्ट्रिय परियोजना है जिसके अंदर एबोरिजिनल और टोर्रेस स्ट्रेट आइलैंडर लेखकों द्वारा प्रकाशित उपन्यास तथा आठ वर्ष की आयु के बच्चों के लिये या माध्यामिक शिक्षालय के पहले दो वर्षों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिये उपयुक्त पुस्तकें प्रकाशित की जाती हैं.





Waarda और Yarning Strong दोनों ही दर्शाती हैं आज के समय में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में इंडिजेनस समुदाय के लोगों की ख़ुशी, परेशानियां और विविध नज़रिये की जटिलता को.





पिछले कुछ वर्षों में इंडिजेनस समुदाय में Young Adult शैली में लिखने वाले लेखों की जैसे बाढ़ ही आ गयी है - इनमें शामिल हैं Melissa Lucashenko की Killing Darcy और Boori Monty Pryor तथा Meme McDonald की Maybe Tomorrow.





“There has been a big pick up very recently of Indigenous peoples in young adult and this wasn't the case previously. I think there has always been amongst Indigenous people, a really strong desire amongst all of us to talk to the next generation coming up, and I think young adult writing is a way for Indigenous people to do that.”





इस शैली में लेखनी की गहनता को समझने के लिये आप पढ़ सकतें हैं Ali Cobby Eckermann की Ruby Moonlight - जो अत्यंत कठोर छंदों में सीमावर्ती प्रदेश में हो रहे उत्पात को सामने लाती है.





Bruce Pascoe की Fog a Dox व्यंग्यपूर्ण रूप से धैर्य और सुबोध से एक बातचीत है.





Jane Harrison द्वारा लिखित Becoming Kirrali Lewis 1960 और 1980 के दशकों में पाठकों को ले जाकर बताती है एक एबोरिजिनल युवती की कहानी जो पीढ़ीयों के अंतर के बीच अपनी पहचान ढूंढ रही है.





और Jared Thomas की Calypso Summer बताती है कहानी उस बहुआयामी अनुभव की जिसे सिर्फ एक एबोरिजिनल किशोर महसूस कर सकता है - जैसे की नस्लभेद और अपनी संस्कृति तथा पर्यावरण से सम्बंधित ज्ञान की रक्षा.





“Certainly for Indigenous children and teenagers, it really is vital to have those books written by Indigenous people - that means they can not just connect with the story, they can connect with the storyteller, and they can see that they themselves could be a storyteller. Historically, there hasn’t been a lot of books like that included in the school curriculum and there is still a problem with diversity in Australian children’s literature and a problem with diverse voices being heard.”





ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंडिजेनस प्रकाशक जैसे की as IAD Press, Aboriginal Studies Press, और Magabala Books इसमें एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हैं.





यह प्रकाशक न केवल इंडिजेनस समुदाय की आवाज़ों को प्रकशित कर रहे हैं बल्कि ऐसा कर रहें हैं उपयुक्त सांस्कृतिक और नैतिक शिष्टाचार के अन्तर्गत.





इस मुद्दे पर Aboriginal Studies Press ने बाकि सभी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रकाशकों के लिये हाल ही में प्रकशित की है Ethical Publishing Guide जिससे इंडिजेनस लेखकों और चित्रकारों के साथ काम करने में सहायता मिलेगी.





ऑस्ट्रेलिया में इंडिजेनस समुदाय के बच्चों के लिये सबसे ज्यादा साहित्य प्रकशित करने वालाप्रकाशक Magabala Books है.



