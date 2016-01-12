Indo-Pak relations: What after Pathankot?

Available in other languages

So are the foreign secretaries of India and Pakistan meeting on 15th January as they were scheduled to?





Pathankot attack has changed the equations between the two neighbours once again.





With India's national security advisor, Ajit Doval heading to Paris on Monday night and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in Male, it is likely that soon a 'political call' will be taken whether these Foreign Secretary level talks will go ahead or not.





Meanwhile in Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered the formation of a high level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to find out about Pathankot airbase attackers.





SBS Hindi's Pallavi Jain gets us a 360-degree view of where the Indo-Pak relations are headed post Pathankot attacks.





She spoke to Peshawar-based senior Pakistani journalist Zulfikar Ali, BBC Correspondent in India Nitin Srivastava and Special Correspondent with UNI and Indo-Pak watcher Mukesh Kaushik.





The panel raises some important points like -





Will Pakistani government succeed in restoring normalcy to Indo-Pak relations without Army's support?



