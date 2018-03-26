बॉलीवुड में अपनी पहचान बनानेका सपना लिए ईरानी अभिनेता सज्जाद

Iranian actor Sajjad Delafrooz is known for his role as a terrorist Abu Usman in Tigar Zinda Hai. He has already acted in some Bollywood movies before getting an appreciation for his negative role in Tiger Zinda Hai. Sajjad spoke to SBS Hindi about his Bollywood dream





Sajjad says, " Bollywood was the dream, he loved to watch movies and wanted to act. I decided to come to the film industry in 2011, I quit my job and get in front of a camera." Sajjad also added that he had to work hard to make his mark in Bollywood.









Being Iranian, It was not an easy job to learn Hindi quickly, but his passion for work in movies helped him. Sajjad started to learn different languages to know more about people and different cultures. When he began his acting career, the languages gave him a chance to portray a wide variety of character. Before he faced the camera, he spent a lot of time researching the role, and that makes him understand more about human beings, cultures, beliefs, and society, and how all of them influence decisions. At the end knowing more about other people helped him to understand more about himself.











Sajjad wants to play characters which challenge him. Before acting in Bollywood, Sajjad had also worked with Iranian filmmakers who live outside Iran - in Persian movies but had never had a chance to work with filmmakers inside the country.











Remembering his audition for Tiger Zinda Hai, he said, “ I had got a call from Yash Raj saying they are looking for a specific character for a specific film without mentioning the name. I read the paragraph which they sent and sent my audition tape. After that I received a call from Shanoo Sharma, and she said she liked my audition, so it's serious, when Shanoo Sharma calls you and she says she liked your audition that means it's serious, so I left everything, I was doing so many auditions for so many commercials, short films, TV serials , I left everything and focused on this because I had to get it, there was no other choice, so I did my second audition and then the third one, and then I signed”.







Source: Sajjad's FB



He shared the experience of working in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, Sajjad says, "Every day with Salman Khan and crew is a memory to treasure. I remember in Abu Dhabi we were shooting at 52 degrees, it was boiling, and there was tension. Whenever Salman came on the sets, he would crack a joke, and it changed the mood."











Sajjad loves sharing some great time with family and friends and also loves to cook.











