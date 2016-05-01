SBS हिन्दी

Is it cheaper to buy things now?

SBS हिन्दी

Published 1 May 2016 at 6:27pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
According to the latest figures the rate of inflation in Australia has decreased in the previous quarter. This has taken economists completely by surprise. We spoke to Economist at Monash University Dr Vinod Mishra on what these figures really mean. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the Consumer Price Index fell 1.7 to 1.3%. It is the first time in 7 years that the CPI fell in one quarter

