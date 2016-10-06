During World War II, from war-torn occupied Poland and Soviet prison camps in Stalin's Siberia, Polish refugees found a safe haven in India. In the year 1943, one of the largest Polish camps of about 5000 Polish families with women and children, found their home in a small town of Valivade, 8 kilometres from the city of Kolhapur, in Maharashtra.
Published 6 October 2016 at 5:27pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
जिंदौब्री इण्डिया का मतलब है नमस्ते भारत। इस दस्तावेजी फिल्म के द्वारा भारत और पोलेंड के अनोखे संबंधों की दास्ताँ बयानकी गई है. दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध में पोलिश शरणार्थीओने भारत को अपना घर बनाया था. अपनी भारतकी कहानी को दिलसे यहाँ रहे शरणाथी कहे रहे है। इस दस्तावेजी फिल्म की एक्सिक्यूटिव प्रोड्यूसर - डिरेक्टर अनु राधा से इस विषय पर हरिता महेता से की हुए खास भेटवार्ता
