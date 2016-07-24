"Afghanistan's enemies will do anything"

Afghans light candles during a memorial for the victims of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul.
A twin explosion ripped through a demonstration in Kabul yesterday killing at least 80 people and injuring over 200. The suicide attack targeted a demonstration by the minority Hazara community in the capital. We spoke to SBS Pashto Executive Producer Abdullah Alikhil on the spate of attacks in Afghanistan...Tune in to know more...
