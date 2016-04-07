SBS हिन्दी

कौन बनेगा राष्ट्रपति?

Sanders, Trump, Cruz,Clinton and Kasich

Sanders, Trump, Cruz,Clinton and Kasich Source: Gage Skidmore/Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0

Published 7 April 2016 at 7:22pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

In the United States, Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and Democrat Bernie Sanders have had decisive wins in the Wisconsin presidential primary, beating their rivals Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The win by Ted Cruz is a blow to Donald Trump's hopes of getting enough delegates for the party's nomination ahead of the July convention. The victory by Bernie Sanders is his sixth in the last seven presidential nominating contests. But he still faces the difficult task of overtaking Hillary Clinton as the presidential race moves to New York and five other eastern states later this month. Tune in for more

