“Khalish” An Australian Film by Pakistani Director and Indian Actors

A Pakistani origin Producer-Director bought his dream project to silver screens with accomplished Indian origin Actors of Melbourne.

Movies lead actor Karan Battan says art and artists have no boundary they only float around to quest their artistic fulfillment.

He says actually this thought united few friends to join for a Film project called Khalish.

It wasnt easy to keep your day job and shoot on weekends for this project says Actress Preeti Daaga. She is playing the lead female character in the movie.

When asked, why do you do when its so much trouble both Karan and Preeti defend it as passion, may be love of their like.

The film is schedule to be released later this month.

 





