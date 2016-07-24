SBS हिन्दी

Labor's Shadow Cabinet

- Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his deputy, Tanya Plibersek announce the line up of Labor's new cabinet

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his deputy, Tanya Plibersek announce the line up of Labor's new cabinet

Published 24 July 2016 at 9:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten announced the makeup of his new, expanded ministry.The reshuffle sees Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek take on a new education super-portfolio but Foreign Affairs being given to Senate Opposition leader Penny Wong...Tune in for more

