"Let’s know Dowry and fight against it in Australia": National Anti-Dowry Summit

First National Anti-Dowry Summit.





According to Dr Raj Khillan the goals of this conference are to commence national discussion on the nature of dowry, and its prevalence in ethnic communities, and to demonstrate the harm that dowry is doing to migrant women in all states of the country; And an urgent need for dowry demands to be included as an example of complex form of family Violence in the 3rd Federal National Plan.





TOPICS OF DISCUSSION





Nature of dowry





Commonalities between various communities





Share the harmful effects of dowry





Explore solutions and alternative avenues





The summit is attended by key organizations including Judicial Officers, the affected community, service providers, the Overseas Medical Graduate Association, academics and State and Federal politicians and participants from across Australia.





Date -Wednesday 14th Dec , Time-10.30-1.30





The Sheraton Hotel, 27 Little Collins Street





Melbourne 3000













