SBS हिन्दी

आइए मिले अभिनेत्री अनुप्रिया गोएन्का से

SBS हिन्दी

Anupriya Goyenka

Source: Anupriya

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:26am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

अनुप्रिया एक वर्सेटाइल अभिनेत्री है. टाइगर ज़िंदा है , बॉबी जासूस , डैडी और के विज्ञापनों में अपनी अभिनय क्षमताका परिचय करवा चुकी अनुप्रियाने हरिता मेहता से की बातचीत

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:26am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anupriya Goenka is a versatile actress. She is known face for many prestigious brand and bold commercials. She hails from the business family. She strived to propel the business further while pursuing her graduation and doubled it up with a job at an eminent call center, however quickly realized that it was beyond salvation and finally wrapped it up.

Anupriya Goyenka
Source: Anupriya

After working some years with corporate Industry, she wanted to do something different- something for her, and she took a break from work and went to learn theater. The break lead her to fall in love with the craft and discovering her true calling - Acting.

She first shot to fame in 2013 as the face of UPA government's Bharat Nirman ad campaign and for playing a lesbian character in India's first ever lesbian ad for the e-commerce brand.

Anupriya Goyenka
Source: Youtube Screen Capture


 

Anupriya made her on-screen debut with the 2013 Telugu film Potugadu.  She then acted in the comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos, the drama Paathshala, and the crime-drama Daddy. She is best known for her portrayal of nurse Poorna in the Tiger Zinda Hai. She will be seen Padmavati as Rani Nagmati soon.

Anupriya as Rani nagmati
Source: Anupriya


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां