आइए मिले अभिनेत्री अनुप्रिया गोएन्का से

Anupriya Goenka is a versatile actress. She is known face for many prestigious brand and bold commercials. She hails from the business family. She strived to propel the business further while pursuing her graduation and doubled it up with a job at an eminent call center, however quickly realized that it was beyond salvation and finally wrapped it up.





Source: Anupriya



After working some years with corporate Industry, she wanted to do something different- something for her, and she took a break from work and went to learn theater. The break lead her to fall in love with the craft and discovering her true calling - Acting.





She first shot to fame in 2013 as the face of UPA government's Bharat Nirman ad campaign and for playing a lesbian character in India's first ever lesbian ad for the e-commerce brand.





Source: Youtube Screen Capture











Anupriya made her on-screen debut with the 2013 Telugu film Potugadu. She then acted in the comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos, the drama Paathshala, and the crime-drama Daddy. She is best known for her portrayal of nurse Poorna in the Tiger Zinda Hai. She will be seen Padmavati as Rani Nagmati soon.





Source: Anupriya









