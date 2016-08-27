'Machali' - An Indian Tigress like no other

'Machali' Source: Wikimedia/Brinda Sarkar CC BY-SA 4.0
Published 27 August 2016 at 7:42pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you know who was the longest living Tigress in the Wild? It is none other than the most photographed Tigress in the world Machali, the Indian Tigress who lived over 19 years of age and recently passed away. We spoke to well known Conservationist and Naturalist Valmik Thapar who knew Machali since she was a cub. Tune in for more...
