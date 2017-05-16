क्या भारत में सच में लाखों लोगों की नौकरी जाएगी?

Employees of Infosys Technologies Limited walk in the campus of the company's headquarters in Bangalore on April 13, 2017. Source: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images
Published 16 May 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 16 May 2017 at 4:32pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
आईटी सेक्टर में हाहाकार. लाखों नौकरियों पर लटकी तलवार जैसी हेडलाइंस बता रही हैं कि भारत में बहुत बड़ी संख्या में नौकरियां जा रही हैं और जाने वाली हैं. क्या यह सच है?
Published 16 May 2017 at 4:27pm, updated 16 May 2017 at 4:32pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share