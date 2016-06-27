SBS हिन्दी

मस्ती की पाठशाला, प्लेटफॉर्म पाठशाला

SBS हिन्दी

Poverty of slums at New Delhi

Source: Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2016 at 10:57am, updated 27 June 2016 at 6:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल धर्मवीरसिंह ने दिल्ही के हज़रत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन पर बच्चों को पठाने के लिए शुरू की "प्लेटफॉर्म पाठशाला" , आइए सुनते है कॉन्स्टेबल धर्मवीरसिंह की हरिता महेता से खास बातचीत

Published 27 June 2016 at 10:57am, updated 27 June 2016 at 6:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां