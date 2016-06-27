मस्ती की पाठशाला, प्लेटफॉर्म पाठशाला

Source: Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Published 27 June 2016 at 10:57am, updated 27 June 2016 at 6:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल धर्मवीरसिंह ने दिल्ही के हज़रत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन पर बच्चों को पठाने के लिए शुरू की "प्लेटफॉर्म पाठशाला" , आइए सुनते है कॉन्स्टेबल धर्मवीरसिंह की हरिता महेता से खास बातचीत
