मिलिए डॉ. ईरानी से जिन्होंने तोड़ा सातों द्वीप घूमने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

दो भारतीय पुरुषों, डॉ. अली ईरानी और सुजॉय कुमार मित्रा ने केवल 73 घंटों में सभी सात महाद्वीपों की सबसे तेज़ समय में यात्रा के लिए एक नया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज कर लिया है। सबसे ख़ास बात यह हैं, की उन्होंने अपनी यात्रा का विराम, मेलबोर्न, ऑस्ट्रेलिआ में किया। सुनिए भव्या पण्डे और डॉक्टर अली ईरानी के बीच हुई इस दिलचस्प बातचीत को –


Supplied: डॉ अली ईरानी और सुजॉय कुमार मित्रा ने सभी सात महाद्वीपों की यात्रा करने के लिए सबसे तेज़ समय के लिए एक नया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है।
डॉ अली ईरानी और सुजॉय कुमार मित्रा ने सभी सात महाद्वीपों की यात्रा करने के लिए सबसे तेज़ समय के लिए एक नया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। Credit: Supplied
Listen to Australian and Word news and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts 


Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_120123_workplace image

Australian companies test four-day working week to improve staff satisfaction

SBS Hindi

12/01/202304:30
LISTEN TO
Hindi_05123_DrAnuj.mp3 image

'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'

SBS Hindi

10/01/202308:04
LISTEN TO
Hindi_160123_Nepal crash image

Rescue in progress after deadly plane crash in Nepal

SBS Hindi

16/01/202306:23
Share

Latest podcast episodes

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

SBS Hindi News 16 January 2023: Treasurer Jim Chalmers defends government price cap on gas

क्या है कोआला संरक्षण कार्यक्रम?

NEPAL TRANSPORT ACCIDENT YETI AIR

Rescue in progress after deadly plane crash in Nepal

pbd fixed.jpeg

Indian Consulate in Sydney celebrates diaspora at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas