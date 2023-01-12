मिलिए डॉ. ईरानी से जिन्होंने तोड़ा सातों द्वीप घूमने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Listen to Australian and Word news and follow trending topics with
डॉ अली ईरानी और सुजॉय कुमार मित्रा ने सभी सात महाद्वीपों की यात्रा करने के लिए सबसे तेज़ समय के लिए एक नया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। Credit: Supplied
Australian companies test four-day working week to improve staff satisfaction
SBS Hindi
12/01/202304:30
'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'
SBS Hindi
10/01/202308:04
Rescue in progress after deadly plane crash in Nepal
SBS Hindi
16/01/202306:23