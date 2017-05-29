SBS हिन्दी

Now plant your stationary and grow kitchen garden

Renuka Shah

Renuka Shah Source: Renuka Shah

Published 29 May 2017 at 4:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Harita Mehta, Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Renuka Shah's Jalebi is an eco-friendly brand whose paper products and pencils can be planted to yield a variety of vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Harita Mehta spoke to Renuka Shah about her initiative.

