Now plant your stationary and grow kitchen garden

Renuka Shah Source: Renuka Shah
Published 29 May 2017 at 4:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Harita Mehta, Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Renuka Shah's Jalebi is an eco-friendly brand whose paper products and pencils can be planted to yield a variety of vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Harita Mehta spoke to Renuka Shah about her initiative.
Published 29 May 2017 at 4:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Harita Mehta, Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share