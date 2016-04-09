मिलिये भारत में कॉमेडी के 'डार्क' स्टार से

Available in other languages

Daniel Fernandes is an Indian stand-up comedian based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.





Danny did a short stint in the Indian advertising industry before taking up stand-up comedy full time.





He has in fact joined a league of Indian stand-up comedians who have left their jobs in IT and management.





He is best known for his dark and surreal style of comedy with special references to key social issues in India - free speech, student suicide, death penalty and marital rape.





Danny performs regularly at various popular comedy clubs and is in Australia performing at the ongoing Melbourne Comedy Festival.





Daniel Fernandes with Amit Sarwal and Anita Barar at SBS studio Source: Amit Sarwal





Danny’s message to youngsters and people thinking about shifting to stand-up comedy is – “Don’t do comedy because you want to be a celebrity but do comedy because it is a very rewarding art-form.”





Listen to Danny’s take on serious issues, such as freedom of speech, intolerance in India to perception of NRIs, in an interview with Amit Sarwal.











WATCH Daniel Fernandes’s performance at Canvas Laugh Club:









