Meet the first woman to be elected AIBC Chair in Australia

Published 10 July 2016 at 7:32pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sheba Nandkeolyar has been elected Chair of AIBC (Australia India Business Council). She is the first woman ever to be elected to this post. In her first radio interview after becoming the Chair of AIBC, among other pertinent questions, we asked Sheba Nandkeolyar what are the first few steps that she is planning to take to increase bilateral trade between India and Australia which is still quite low compared to countries like China and Japan.
