Meet the woman behind Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Mitu Bhowmick
Mitu Bhowmick, Festival Director, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Source: Supplied
Published 9 August 2017 at 3:12pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 3:28pm
By Mosiqi Acharya
Source: SBS
Mitu Bhowmick Lange launched the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2010. Seven years later, she shares what it takes to plan such an extravagant festival.
