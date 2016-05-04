SBS हिन्दी

Move over GPS, here comes 'NAVIC'

IRNSS-1G launch

IRNSS-1G launch Source: ISRO Facebook

Published 4 May 2016 at 7:47pm, updated 4 May 2016 at 7:54pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India has joined the super elite club of nations to have their own navigational systems. ISRO successfully last week launched the seventh and final satellite IRNSS-1G to make this navigational system operational which is expected to begin operations from June 2016 and is being called 'NAVIC'. We spoke to Indi'a leading Science communicator and NDTV's Science Editor Pallava Bagla to know more about this incredible achievement.

