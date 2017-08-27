मूवी रिव्यूः अ जेंटलमैन

A Gentleman





Directed by – Raj and Dk





Star cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunil Shetty and Darshan Kumar





Ratings 2/5





If you are a diehard Sidharth Malhotra fan and in for some real action, this could be your pick amidst many this week.





Here comes a story of 2 boys Gaurav and Rishi(Sidharth Malhotra)written and directed by the duo Raj and Dk (last directed Happy ending). Gaurav is sunder and susheel and mujhe ab shaadi karni hai guy whereas Rishi is risky as hell who works as an undercover agent in UNIT X headed by commander Vijay ( Sunil Shetty ). And on the receiving end of this confusing duo is Jacqueline Fernandez showing her jaw dropping pole dance.











Raj and DK have undoubtedly impressed us with their previous ventures: Shor in the city and Go Goa Gone and of course the expectations were certainly high this time around too. The story has no story and its leave your brains at home kind of flick. First half is mainly used to establish the two characters Gaurav and Rishi and the film picks up a pace towards the last ten minutes before the interval. The action swings between the grand Miami to the dark streets of Mumbai and so would the character of Sidharth Malhotra from the good to the not so good time and again.





Sachin-Jigar’s music is nice and would certainly play longer on charts and parties than the film on theater.





Sidharth Malhotra is getting better with every film and has handled two characters well. Sunil Shetty who is getting fitter and hotter with years could have been a little more convincing as the mean boss after a stylish entry into the film. More noteworthy has been Darshan Kumar playing the second villain and leaving us impressed.



