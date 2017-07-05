SBS हिन्दी

My Australian Life

SBS हिन्दी

Preeti Deva with her family

Preeti Deva with her family Source: Supplied

Published 5 July 2017 at 6:42pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 11:50am
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Indian Australians talk about their story peppered with some struggles, success and humour

37-year old Preeti Deva came to Australia in 2008. Married with two kids and a successful career in the government sector to boot, Deva loves to wear her dancing shoes in her free time.. Tune in to hear about her journey

