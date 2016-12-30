My New Year’s Eve in Sydney and Melbourne!
Published 30 December 2016 at 5:07pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages
In case you are still looking for your options about Best things to do on New Years Eve in Sydney and Melbourne. Heres what you might like to do New Year's Eve in Sydney & Melbourne. . With more than a million people flocking to the Sydney foreshore and almost half a million at Melbourne CBD, there's sure to be a party no matter where you watch from - and we have a few ideas for where find the best ones.
