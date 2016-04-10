SBS हिन्दी

N K Premachandran the MP for Kollum Kerala on Temple Tragedy...

SBS हिन्दी

Kerala Map; Paravur Puttingal Temple; The Eastern Entrance during daytime; Fireworks and fire captured on mobile phone.

Kerala Map; Paravur Puttingal Temple; The Eastern Entrance during daytime; Fireworks and fire captured on mobile phone. Source: NordNordWest (map) Paravur (temple) Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0; Fireworks courtesy of NDTV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2016 at 3:22pm, updated 10 April 2016 at 3:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

केरल में कोल्लुम के स्थानीय सांसद श्री N.K. प्रेमचंद्रन ने पुट्टिंगल मंदिर की आग के सिलसिले में बात की हमारे मलयालम कार्यक्रम के अध्यक्ष के साथ। पेश है अंग्रेजी में ये भेंटवार्ता।

Published 10 April 2016 at 3:22pm, updated 10 April 2016 at 3:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां