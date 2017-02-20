नमिता गोखले का पारो से थिंग्स टू लीव बिहाइंड तक का सफर

Available in other languages

Namita Gokhale is a well-known name in Indian literary circles.





She is the author of many books including works of fiction and non-fiction.





Namita's debut novel Paro: Dreams of Passion (1984) was a satire on the elite of Bombay and Delhi.





This novel created a furore due to its theme and treatment of sexual humour.





She has conceived and curated 'Kitaabnama: Books and Beyond' – a book-show broadcast on India's national broadcaster Doordarshan.





She is also the founder and Festival Director of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).





JLF has been described as the "greatest literary show on Earth."





Namita says that the challenge at JLF is to keep it relevant and showcase authentic, both new and old, literary voices.





"JLF presents the incredibly diverse literary map of India, and with writers from India, South Asia and the world coming to interact, a genuine mahakumbh is being forged," adds Namita.





Namita's latest novel Things to Leave Behind is set in the picturesque hills of Kumaon during the British Raj in the 1800s.





Namita was in Australia to start JLF 2017 in Melbourne.




