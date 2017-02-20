SBS हिन्दी

नमिता गोखले का पारो से थिंग्स टू लीव बिहाइंड तक का सफर

SBS हिन्दी

Namita Gokhale

Namita Gokhale Source: Namita Gokhale Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 February 2017 at 12:37pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 12:51pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Namita Gokhale is the Festival Director of Jaipur Literature Festival - often described as the greatest literary show on Earth.

Published 20 February 2017 at 12:37pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 12:51pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Namita Gokhale is a well-known name in Indian literary circles.

She is the author of many books including works of fiction and non-fiction.

Namita’s debut novel Paro: Dreams of Passion (1984) was a satire on the elite of Bombay and Delhi.

This novel created a furore due to its theme and treatment of sexual humour.

She has conceived and curated 'Kitaabnama: Books and Beyond' – a book-show broadcast on India's national broadcaster Doordarshan.

She is also the founder and Festival Director of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

JLF has been described as the “greatest literary show on Earth.”

Namita says that the challenge at JLF is to keep it relevant and showcase authentic, both new and old, literary voices.

“JLF presents the incredibly diverse literary map of India, and with writers from India, South Asia and the world coming to interact, a genuine mahakumbh is being forged,” adds Namita.

Namita’s latest novel Things to Leave Behind is set in the picturesque hills of Kumaon during the British Raj in the 1800s.

Namita was in Australia to start JLF 2017 in Melbourne.

To know more about Namita Gokhale’s fiction and work, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with her.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां