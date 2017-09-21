New Ten Dollar Note is more inclusive and harder to counterfeit

The new note is another in a series of banknotes to be printed over the next few years which have enhanced security features, including a top-to-bottom window that contains multiple interactive elements, a patch with a rolling colour effect, fluorescent ink and raised printing.





It's also is the same size and uses the same colour palette as the existing ten dollar banknote.





The Reserve Bank has printed 200 million of them with a tactile feature to assist the vision-impaired community, it is also hoped the new banknote will make cash currency more accessible.



















