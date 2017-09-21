SBS हिन्दी

New Ten Dollar Note is more inclusive and harder to counterfeit

One of the new, ten dollar notes

One of the new, ten dollar notes Source: AAP

Published 21 September 2017 at 6:07pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:35am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, Samantha Beniac-Brook
Available in other languages

Australia's new ten dollar banknote has officially entered circulation, and with it comes new features to assist the vision-impaired.

The new note is another in a series of banknotes to be printed over the next few years which have enhanced security features, including a top-to-bottom window that contains multiple interactive elements, a patch with a rolling colour effect, fluorescent ink and raised printing.

It's also is the same size and uses the same colour palette as the existing ten dollar banknote.

The Reserve Bank has printed 200 million of them with a tactile feature to assist the vision-impaired community, it is also hoped the new banknote will make cash currency more accessible.

 





