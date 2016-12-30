New Year changes to laws could cost many!

Now the calendar has moved into 2017, millions of Australians are going to feel a financial hit in some way.





For one, a new assets test will affect many pension payments.





Singles with assets of more than $250,000 -- excluding the family home -- will be affected.





And so will couples with more than $375,000 worth of assets.





Instead of losing $1.40 a fortnight for every thousand dollars over the threshold, pensioners will lose $3 a fortnight, or $78 a year.





The Federal Government says most people will not be affected and some will actually get a boost from the changes.





Sydney pensioner J-Alice Hofler says she believes the changes will make the system fairer.





"If you have that amount of assets, and especially if you're only on a part-pension, you should be able to help yourself to some extent."





But Industry Super Australia chief executive David Whiteley says the changes could hurt people currently saving for retirement.





"Well, I think what we'll find is that people will seek financial advice, and, often, that financial advice might be to use some of their capital to, for example, renovate their homes so that they can get access, or greater access, to the pension. The concern we've got is that what these changes will do is require people to work longer, retire with less, or find ways in which they can game* the system."





In other changes, public dental-health services could come under strain with a new federal funding scheme coming into effect.





The benefits available to children will be reduced from $1,000 to $700.





Australian Dental Association vice president Carmelo Bonanno says the impacts could be long-lasting.





"There'll be 20 per cent of kids who will potentially miss out on having their full amount of treatment provided. We know that, especially later in life, chronic dental disease can contribute to other medical issues."





The Queensland government is reassuring motorists they will not be worse off when that state's ethanol mandate kicks in.





The mandate will require petrol stations to stock E-10 fuel.











Petrol prices did not fall as low as expected over the Christmas period, and now the NRMA is warning the New Year could hold similar challenges for motorists.











Peter Khoury is a spokesman for the NRMA.





"In the short term at least, with the dollar falling and with oil prices increasing, it will be harder for Australians to find a bargain at the bowser. But this is a very volatile industry, and it is very difficult to forecast what's going to happen at any particular time."





Power bills are also expected to rise, due in part to the closure of Victoria's Hazelwood coal-fired power station.





And changes to Australia's tax laws mean people will have to pay GST on their LinkedIn subscriptions.













