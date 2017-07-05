SBS हिन्दी

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अंतर् राष्ट्रीय फिज़िक्स ओलम्पिआड में प्रतिनिधि निष्का

Published 5 July 2017 at 11:37am, updated 5 September 2017 at 11:39am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
In recognition of the growing significance of physics in all fields of science and technology, and in the general education of young people, and with the aim of enhancing the development of international contacts in the field of school education in physics, an annual physics competition has been organized for secondary school students. Indian origin girl Nishka represented Australia.

