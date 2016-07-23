SBS हिन्दी

Now Attack in Munich...What can happen next in Europe?

A policeman stands at the Marienplatz as he secures the area after a shootout in Munich

A policeman stands at the Marienplatz as he secures the area after a shootout in Munich Source: AAP Image/EPA/SVEN HOPPE

Published 23 July 2016 at 4:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

An attack in Munich has left at least 9 people dead and over 20 injured. Earlier this week there was an attack on a train in Germany which left 4 people injured 3 seriously. We spoke to Defence Analyst Rahul Bedi and asked him what is likley to happen in Europe?

