One of the world's first Government Data Analytics Centre opens in Australia

Data Analytics Centre Source: Finance.nsw.gov.au
Published 5 May 2016 at 6:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The recently opened NSW Data Analytics Centre in Sydney is a first of its kind in Australia and one of the first such Government centres in the world. To know more about Data Analytics Centre and the field of Data Analytics which encompasses innumerable sectors tune in...
Published 5 May 2016 at 6:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share