online shoe shop caters for special feet

Soleful shoes

Soleful shoes Source: Soleful shoes

Published 15 June 2017 at 5:32pm, updated 18 September 2017 at 5:13pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Starting an online store was the result of necessity being the mother of invention for two childhood friends.Unable to find shoes that fit them, Pradhima Shyamsunder and Kuppal Palaniappan decided to take matters into their own hands.They share their journey with Harita Mehta

