ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दक्षिण एशियाइयों के लिए पहली मैग्जीन 'वुमैनिटी'

Womanity's editor-in-chief

Womanity's editor-in-chief and a promotional image for an upcoming fashion show where the magazine concept will launch. Source: Instagram, Supplied

Published 12 June 2019 at 9:36am
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vivek Kumar
'वुमैनिटी' ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बसे दक्षिण एशियाई लोगों के उन मुद्दों पर बात करना चाहती है, जिनके बारे में सार्वजनिक रूप से बात नहीं होती. घर के पर्दों में बंद मुद्दों को बाहर लाना और बहस का केंद्र बनाना इस मैग्जीन का मकसद है.

